Lori Harvey shares sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her boyfriend Michae B. Jordan.

The model was first linked to the actor back in November, before going Instagram official last month.

The Black Panther star turned 34 on Tuesday, with his new girlfriend marking the occasion with loved-up snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old wrote: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍”.

Sharing more photos to her Instagram Stories, Lori wrote: “My favourite headache. My big baby. My best friend.”

“My sweet, stubborn, crazy ass Aquarius. And the sexiest man alive,” she added, referring to Michael’s PEOPLE magazine title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2020’.

Lori is the daughter of comedian and US game show host Steve Harvey, and previously dated rapper Future and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combes.

Steve reacted to his daughter’s new romance on his iHeart radio show, saying: “I like this one. I still got my eye on him.”

“I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’

“Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass,” the 64-year-old added.

“‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”