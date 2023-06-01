Lizzo threatens to QUIT her career after being targeted by cruel trolls

Lizzo has threatened to quit her career after being targeted by cruel trolls.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old retweeted a Twitter user’s comment, which read: “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Sharing her two pence on the negativity, Lizzo wrote: “JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

Lizzo continued: “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t.”

The flute virtuoso revealed that she “hated” Twitter, adding: “this is what my body looks like when I’m eating clean and working out.”

“Y’all really need to touch grass… I’m not trying to BE fat I’m not trying to BE smaller I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.”

“This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

“I HATE IT HERE,” Lizzo continued. “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY.”

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM…”

“I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it’s wild. I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s**t comes in every day…”

“ALSO: to the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years… BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS THAT. THATS IT. THATS ALL.”

“My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC My ‘brand’ is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE My ‘brand’ is BLACK GIRL LIBERATION,” Lizzo insisted.

“I’ve always led w my TALENT… But when I dropped Good As Hell feel good music was ‘corny’ When I dropped Juice disco pop wasn’t ‘for them’.”

“When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was ‘pandering’. Now everybody on that wave and I’m still s**t on?! man f**k y’all.”