Lizzo shares update after drunk DMing Chris Evans

The singer had a hilarious conversation with the Captain America star

Grace Flannery
Lizzo has shared an update after drunk DMing Chris Evans.

Earlier this month, the singer posted a hilarious TikTok video of a message she had sent the Hollywood actor after having a few drinks.

She urged her followers: “Don’t drink and DM, kids…”

@lizzo##duet with @lizzo BITCH♬ original sound – HI I’M TATI 💕

The 32-year-old wrote to Chris: “💨🤾‍♀️🏀“, to which he responded: “No shame in a drunk DM 😘 god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol 🤦‍♂️

In a new video, Lizzo responded to a fan who asked: “LIZZO HOW ARE THINGS WITH CHRIS EVANS GOING KEEP US UPDATED BESTIE.”

Sharing a screenshot of her updated conversation with the Captain America star, Lizzo replied: “Well.. they say you miss 100% of the shots you never take 😏 (and even tho I unsent it like a dork 🤦🏾‍♀️) I’m glad you know I exist now 🥰🥰🥰”

Chris texted back: “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx”

@lizzoReply to @tuana612 Update on Jamal♬ Follow me song is Too much FYOTP YT – 🦈

The pair had exchanged more texts, but Lizzo kept those hidden with her head covering the messages.

Fans took to the comments begging to know more with one writing: “WHAT ARE YOU HIDING- WHAT IS HE TALKING ABOUT BUYING….BESTIE MOVE YO DAMN HEAD!!! Respectfully 😌”

Another penned: “OKAY BUT WHAT WAS NEXT THAT HAD HIM LAUGHING also HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE LIVING THE DREAM?”

