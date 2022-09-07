Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex girlfriend slams ‘ageist headlines and comments’ following his latest breakup

Kristen Zang has slammed recent “ageist headlines and comments” about her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

The model dated the Hollywood actor, 47, from 1995 until 1999, but she has never publicly spoken out about their relationship until now.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 48-year-old reacted to recent headlines about her ex’s split from his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.

She said: “I’m a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things.”

“Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21. It was a different time back then. We could go places and not be followed by the paparazzi.”

“Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

“It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted,” Kristen explained.

Addressing Leo’s recent split from Camila, the former actress continued: “Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’ puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll).”

“I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?… Youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself.”

“As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?”

“But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly,” she added.

People have been poking fun at Leonardo and Camila’s recent breakup as it appears to reinforced the theory that actor has never publicly dating someone over the age of 25.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star dated model Gisele Bundchen began dating in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

Leo dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, and the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

im shocked to find out Blake Lively dated Leonardo Dicaprio pic.twitter.com/dahDLEYaIe — d (@goyardclutch) September 1, 2017

Leonardo dated model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating his latest ex Camila, who turned 25 in June, shortly after splitting from Nina.