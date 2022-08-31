Twitter react to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s ‘split’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone reportedly split earlier this summer.

Insiders close to the Hollywood actor claimed the pair had been growing apart recently.

Leonardo and Camila’s reported breakup appears to reinforce a pattern that the actor has established of never publicly dating someone over the age of 25.

Leonardo dated model Gisele Bundchen began dating in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, and the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

im shocked to find out Blake Lively dated Leonardo Dicaprio pic.twitter.com/dahDLEYaIe — d (@goyardclutch) September 1, 2017

Leonardo dated model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, and the couple have reportedly parted ways since the model turned 25 on June, 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Curiosity (@firstcuriosity)

One Twitter user joked: “i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate.”

Another wrote: “3 things are certain in life: 1. death, 2. taxes, 3. leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed.”

A third said: “leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted.”

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?” leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

there’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking https://t.co/A9czRJo56Q — no (@zedonarrival) August 30, 2022

she turned 25 in june…womp womp https://t.co/5L7zjd2WX3 — paul (@paulswhtn) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

3 things are certain in life:

– death

– taxes

– leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3 — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it’s me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio attending his gf’s 25th birthday party pic.twitter.com/BS6OgO8asH — BRUNCH (@ListenToBrunch) August 25, 2022

Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zHpCOFslpa — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2022