Lea Michele finally confirms pregnancy news

The Glee star is expecting her first child

Lea Michele has finally confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

It had been reported this week that the Glee star is expecting a baby with her husband Zandy Reich.

Now Lea, 33, has confirmed the news, by sharing a sweet photo of her growing baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lea shared a photo of herself in a long summer dress, holding her precious bump.

“So grateful 💛,” she captioned the sweet post.

View this post on Instagram So grateful 💛 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 2, 2020 at 10:20am PDT



Lea and Zandy, 37, are said to be overjoyed by the news, with a source telling People magazine: “they’ve always wanted to be parents.”

The pair first started dating in 2017, and got engaged a year later.

Zandy is president of clothing brand AYR, and was pals with the star for “years” before things got romantic.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: