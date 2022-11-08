Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari apologise to each other after reuniting to address their famous feud

In a monumental moment for OG fans of MTV’s Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have reunited for the first time to address their famous feud.

The reality stars were famously involved in a love triangle with Stephen Colletti on the show, which followed the lives of a group of teenagers from 2004 to 2006.

Lauren went on to star in MTV’s The Hills, which Kristin joined in 2009, right before Lauren dramatically left the show.

For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren publicly reunited with Kristin and Stephen to appear on their their rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach, this week.

During their candid chat, the trio set the record straight on what really went down behind the scenes of the MTV reality series.

Speaking about their on-screen feud, Lauren revealed the issues between her and Kristin were actually “done” before they started filming the show – but the tension between them was dragged out by producers.

“We got into it and then made up,” she explained. “I mean, I don’t think we were best friends. But we were like, ‘It’s fine.'”

Lauren insisted they “never had any beef,” but confessed, “Obviously there was a little truth to what happened. I felt like MTV coming kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been.”

After Kristin noted they “never had an issue with each other,” Lauren interjected, “I mean, we had an issue with each other. But it had been squashed! They ran with it. It made for an interesting show.”

The trio also discussed the cast’s infamous trip to Cabo, and Lauren admitted her biggest regret was calling Kristin a “slut” during the episode.

Speaking to her former co-star, Lauren said on the podcast: “I’m so sorry. I couldn’t believe I did that. Because where I’m at now, I would never call another woman that. And it was the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh, gross.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dear Media (@dearmediastudio)

Kristin also apologised for calling Lauren the same word in a later episode.

“I said some really dumb stuff,” she confessed. “And I look back and that’s like my biggest thing. When I watch it now, I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure. I took it out on you in a lot of ways.”

Both stars acknowledged that they were too quick to blame one another, when they should have been pointing more of the blame at Stephen.

“If I could go back, I probably would have directed a little bit more towards [Stephen], instead of [Lauren],” Kristin said, before Stephen replied, “Oh, you did. You did. It just wasn’t on camera!”

Spilling more behind the scenes secrets, Lauren pointed out how the show made it look like she was in love with Stephen during season one – when she was secretly hooking up with another cast member.

“This is terrible, but honestly, I was hooking up with Talan [Torriero],” Lauren confessed, before Kristin joked, “We all were!”

Despite the ups and downs of her time on reality TV, Lauren is grateful for the opportunities it gave her.

“It gave me so many opportunities and I wouldn’t be able to build the career I have without it,” she admitted. “That’s definitely the best part.”

“I think the hardest part is that I feel like we didn’t really get to go off and have a normal college experience. It was worth it.”