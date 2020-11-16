Larsa Pippen reveals she’s having a ‘hard time breathing’ amid Covid-19 battle

Larsa Pippen has revealed that she’s having a “hard time breathing” amid her coronavirus battle.
The estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen shared the news of her diagnosis on Friday, admitting she had “never felt pain” like it.
The reality star has since taken to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her symptoms, explaining: “Just when I feel like I’m getting better, I get worse.”
“I’ve had the worst headache all day,” Larsa said on Sunday, revealing her symptoms included “fever, chills, having a hard time breathing, headaches and body aches”.
The 46-year-old also shared that she hasn’t left her room in 10 days, as she isolated away from her four children.
On Friday, Larsa posted a photo of her legs, writing: “I’ve been battling Covid for a week.”
“It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” she added.
Larsa hit headlines last week after finally opening up about her rift with the Kardashians.
Back in July, fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian had unfollowed their longtime friend on social media – after Kim’s husband Kanye West called her out during a Twitter rant.
In an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa suggested that Kanye had something to do with the fall out: “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.
“So, I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”
Larsa said she wasn’t bothered by Kim unfollowing her on Instagram, as she didn’t want to cause her any “trouble”.
“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said. “I’ve got my own s**t. I don’t want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.”
“I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together.”
“I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We’re like sisters. We’re family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?”