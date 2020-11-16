Larsa Pippen reveals she’s having a ‘hard time breathing’ amid Covid-19 battle

Larsa Pippen has revealed that she’s having a “hard time breathing” amid her coronavirus battle.

The estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen shared the news of her diagnosis on Friday, admitting she had “never felt pain” like it.

The reality star has since taken to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her symptoms, explaining: “Just when I feel like I’m getting better, I get worse.”

“I’ve had the worst headache all day,” Larsa said on Sunday, revealing her symptoms included “fever, chills, having a hard time breathing, headaches and body aches”.

The 46-year-old also shared that she hasn’t left her room in 10 days, as she isolated away from her four children.

On Friday, Larsa posted a photo of her legs, writing: “I’ve been battling Covid for a week.”

“It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” she added.