Larsa Pippen blames Kanye West for causing her fall out with the Kardashians

Larsa Pippen blames Kanye West for causing her fall out with the...

Larsa Pippen has finally spoken out about her rift with the Kardashians.

Back in July, fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian had unfollowed their longtime friend on social media – after Kim’s husband Kanye West called her out during a Twitter rant.

The 46-year-old, who is the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has since shared her thoughts on their rift during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Larsa said she couldn’t pinpoint an incident that caused their fall out, but suggested Kanye had something to do with it.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said.

“So, I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”

Larsa said she wasn’t bothered by Kim unfollowing her on Instagram, as she didn’t want to cause her any “trouble”.

“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said. “I’ve got my own s**t. I don’t want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.”

“I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together.”

“I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We’re like sisters. We’re family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?”

When asked why Khloe and Kourtney also unfollowed her on social media, Larsa alleged: “He literally has brainwashed the whole family into thinking that, like, I don’t even know what… I don’t even know.”

Larsa also claimed she used to have a “great relationship” with Kanye, and said he used to call her “when he wanted to rant”.

But Larsa has alleged she eventually had to block Kanye, because she “just couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore.”

During her interview, Larsa also denied rumours she had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“I would never do that,” she said, before claiming she was actually “seeing” Tristan before Khloe started hooking up with him.

Larsa recalled: “I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. And then a week later, maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine.”

“I don’t even care… I’m the type of person I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man. I will never, like, put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Larsa wished Khloe and Tristan the best, and said she was “really proud” of them for “trying to work on their relationship”.

“I mean, I love them together,” she said. “I feel like they have a beautiful baby together and they need to work it out. If they love each other, then god bless.”

“I think when you have a family with someone it’s really hard to, like, break up. You do everything in order to keep, you know, your kid’s home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out.”