Lana Del Rey ‘engaged’ to beau Evan Winiker after just MONTHS of dating

Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to her beau Evan Winiker following their whirlwind romance.

The Young and Beautiful songstress debuted a stunning diamond ring at the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month.

The couple, who reportedly began dating a few months ago, have kept their relationship extremely private – having only been seen in public together a handful of times.

Evan is the managing partner of Range Media – who manage acts such as Disco Biscuits, MAX and Daya.

Lana was last romantically linked to Jack Donaghue; the pair were rumoured to be dating since early 2022.

Prior to this, the 37-year-old was reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnston.

The engagement rumours come after Lana split from her police officer ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin in March 2020.

The former couple dated for seven months, citing “busy schedules” as the reason for their split.

The Summertime Sadness singer also dated Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill from 2011 to 2014, and photographer Francesco Carrozzini from 2014 until 2015.

Lana had a brief romance with G-Eazy back in 2017.