Lamar Odom’s fiancé Sabrina Parr calls off their engagement

The couple got engaged last November

Lamar Odom and his fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.

The couple got engaged last November, after just three months of dating.

Sabrina announced their split on her Instagram Story, writing: “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar.”

“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued.

“I love him dearly bit I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved…”

Lamar announced his engagement to Sabrina on Instagram last November, but the post has since been deleted.

The basketball player was previously married to Khloé Kardashian.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009, but they split just four years later due to Lamar’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.

In December 2013, Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar, but later delayed proceedings after he was hospitalised in October 2015.

After helping with his recovery, Khloe and Lamar eventually finalised their divorce in 2016.