Kylie Jenner legally changes her son’s name

Kylie Jenner has legally changed her son’s name.

The reality star welcomed her second child with her on-off beau Travis Scott on February 2, 2022.

The former couple originally named their baby boy Wolf; however, the mom-of-two recently announced they had changed his name to Aire.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kylie and Travis have now legeally changed their son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

But shortly afterwards, they announced they were changing their son’s name, as they didn’t think it suited him.

The former couple, who share two children together, parted ways at the end of last year – two years after rekindling their romance.

Their breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly last December, after fans noticed the pair spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve apart.

A source told People magazine at the time: “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The insider said it’s “never been an easy relationship,” and noted that Kylie “flips out” any time cheating rumours emerge against Travis.

“There is a reason that they never got married,” the source continued.

“It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Kylie and Travis were together on-and-off since 2017, after meeting at Coachella.

The couple share two children – a four-year-old daughter named Stormi, and a sixteen-month-old son named Aire.

Their split came just months after Travis was forced to deny claims he cheated on Kylie with an alleged former flame.

The rapper was forced to release a statement after Instagram model Rojean Kar posted a photo of him on set on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the snap: “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Rojean was first linked to Travis back in 2013, but the rapper has since denied they ever dated.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling.”

Rojean then re-shared Travis’ post to her Instagram Stories, and accused him of “lying” about not knowing her.

The model claimed to have photos and videos of her and Travis together – and even alleged they spent Valentine’s Day together.

In response, Travis took to Instagram to share “proof” that he was not with Rojean on Valentine’s Day.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, posted a photo of a kitchen table that was taken at 8:09pm on February 14.