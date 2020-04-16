Kylie Jenner hits back at body shamer – after they said she looked ‘better’ before pregnancy

Kylie Jenner hits back at body shamer – after they said she...

Kylie Jenner has hit back at a body shamer on social media, after they suggested she looked “better” before she got pregnant.

The 22-year-old clapped back at an Instagram commenter, after they pointed out how skinny she looked in a throwback video from 2017.

A fan account shared an old video of Kylie at the opening of a Sugar Factory store, and an Instagram user commented: “wow she’s so skinny here 🤗 🤗 🤗.”

Another user then commented: “she was better.”

Responding to their cruel jibe, Kylie simply replied: “i birthed a baby.”

Kylie welcomed her now 2-year-old daughter Stormi back in February 2018 with rapper Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

Although Kylie said she “bounced back super fast” after giving birth, the reality star admitted her body has changed a lot since being pregnant.

Speaking in a YouTube video last July, the makeup mogul said: “My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

