Kylie Jenner granted a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Kylie Jenner has been granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed fan.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old has been granted a five-year restraining order against Jrue Mesgan, after he showed up to her house “numerous times” over the past few months.

A Los Angeles judge has ordered the 23-year-old man to stay away from the makeup mogul, and to stop harassing her.

According to the outlet, Mesgan has been to the star’s home on several occasions over the past few months in an attempt to see her.

Kylie responded by getting a stay-away order which was violated in December, which led to an arrest and a permanent restraining order.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has had to take precautions against a stalker.

Earlier in December, a man was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after he allegedly attempted to propose to Kylie.

Kylie is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and the couple are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Fans think they’ve figured out the name and gender of their second child, after Kylie shared snaps from her lavish baby shower.