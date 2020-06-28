Kylie Jenner debuts new blonde hair style

The mum-of-one showed off a brand new look

Kylie Jenner has ditched her signature brunette locks in favour of a brand new blonde look.

The mum-of-one shared a photo of her new look on her Instagram feed, lying on a bed in a pink lace number.

“She’s back,” she captioned the post.

It comes just days after the multi-millionaire unveiled her first Kylie Cosmetics collection alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

The duo have teamed up for a full new beauty range, which contains everything from lipsticks to eye shadow palettes.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.