Kylie Jenner addresses ‘unsanitary’ Kylie Cosmetics lab photos

Kylie Jenner has addressed the “unsanitary” photos from the Kylie Cosmetics lab.

The 24-year-old shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes lab photos to Instagram on Wednesday.

However, her fans quickly pointed out her “unsanitary” lack of a hair mask, face mask, and gloves while checking up on her makeup products.

On Wednesday, cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett slammed Kylie for not wearing “a hair net, shoe covers, [a] mask … and disposable GLOVES.”

“I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” he said.

The 24-year-old has since hit back in the comments section of the Instagram post, writing: “Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”

She continued: that’s completely unacceptable i agree. this is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing. no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Kylie first founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, and the company began retailing their famous lip kits in 2015.

The 24-year-old has since launched collections her each of her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall, and her mom Kris.