Fans accuse Kylie Jenner of being ‘unsanitary’ in the Kylie Cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner has been accused of being “unsanitary” after her recent visit to the Kylie Cosmetics lab.

The 24-year-old shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes lab photos to Instagram on Wednesday.

The mom-of-two captioned the post: “in the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever.”

Kylie looked as glamorous as ever, as she donned a white lab coat.

However, her fans quickly pointed out her “unsanitary” lack of a hair mask, face mask, and gloves while checking up on her makeup products.

One Instagram user commented, “I just see so many lab rules not being followed,” as another said, “Going to find hair in the make up.”

A third wrote, “No gloves ? No hair net ?,” as a fourth agreed, “Where’s your gloves though ????”

A fifth said, “What kind of professional lab can u enter without hygiene security clothes??? 🤪🤪🤪 NONE.”

Kylie first founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, and the company began retailing their famous lip kits in 2015.

The 24-year-old has since launched collections her each of her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall, and her mom Kris.