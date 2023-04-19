Kylie Jenner addresses the biggest ‘misconception’ about her

Kylie Jenner has addressed the biggest “misconception” about her.

Speaking to Homme Girls, the mom-of-two revealed: “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

Kylie continued to tell the publication: “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

The reality star is known for her big lips, and first revealed she got lip fillers during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She said in a confessional at the time: “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart.”

“I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Kylie also opened up about her insecurities during the 2021 Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special.

The 25-year-old revealed: “A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. And then, from then… from then on, I felt… unkissable.”

“I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

“I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then, finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”