Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kylie Jenner addresses the biggest ‘misconception’ about her

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Kylie Jenner has addressed the biggest “misconception” about her.

Speaking to Homme Girls, the mom-of-two revealed: “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

Kylie continued to tell the publication: “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

The reality star is known for her big lips, and first revealed she got lip fillers during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

She said in a confessional at the time: “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart.”

“I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Kylie also opened up about her insecurities during the 2021 Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special.

The 25-year-old revealed: “A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. And then, from then… from then on, I felt… unkissable.”

“I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

“I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then, finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us