Kris Jenner praised for donating essential supplies to frontline workers

Kris Jenner has donated thousands of bottles of water to frontline workers in LA.

The Kardashian matriarch generously sent the donation to Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Dr Thaïs Aliabadi took to her Instagram account, and praised Kris for her kindness.

“Today we received an extremely generous donation of thousands of bottles of @vossworld water from @krisjenner which we will distribute to hospitals and front line workers,” she shared with her 114,000 Instagram followers.

“@krisjenner the amount of support you and your family have given to those in need during this time is tremendous,” she continued.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, for organizing countless other donations on the side and for continuing to support my cause to help our frontline workers.”

“I am truly honoured to call you my dear friend. From the entire medical community, THANK YOU.❤️”

The news comes after the same doctor praised Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner for donating $1 million to purchase PPE equipment for healthcare workers.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section and acknowledge the reality star’s generosity.

“That’s my mommy,” Khloé Kardashian wrote.

“The whole Kardashian family is extremely generous and sweet! ❤️them,” one follower wrote.

“Heart of gold that @krisjenner,” Khloé’s best friend Malika penned.

