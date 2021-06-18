Kourtney Kardashian shares steamy snaps with boyfriend Travis Barker

The couple confirmed their romance in February

Kourtney Kardashian has shared more steamy snaps with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their romance in February, after years of being close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 42-year-old shared NSFW photos of her straddling her beau in a home music studio.

Kourtney simply captioned the post with red and black hearts, and a fire emoji.

Travis also commented under the post: “My baby❤️‍🔥.”

Kourtney added another snap of their make-out session on her Instagram Story, and tagged the drummer.

The couple aren’t shy when it comes to sharing steamy snaps on social media.

Earlier this year, Kourtney posted a photo of her straddling Travis in the desert, while they were on vacation in Utah.

