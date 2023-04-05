Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker mark one-year anniversary of Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have marked the one-year anniversary of their Vegas wedding.

The couple tied the knot in a wedding chapel in the Nevada city last year, hours after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

Sharing never-before-seen snaps of the occasion on Instagram, the reality star wrote: “One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!”

Kourtney continued to write: “It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂.”

“Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night 🪩🤪.”

“Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️.”

Travis commented: “Kourtney you’re my hunk a hunk burning love ❤️‍🔥,” referring to the Elvis impersonator in the background of some of the snaps.

One month after their Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis officially exchanged vows in front of an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The couple then hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.