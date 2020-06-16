KJ Apa responds to backlash for being ‘so silent’ on Black Lives Matter movement

KJ Apa responds to backlash for being ‘so silent’ on Black Lives...

KJ Apa has explained why he has remained silent on the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Riverdale star was called out for not using his platform to speak about the current protests on police brutality and systematic racism in the United States.

“I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“I support Black lives—but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests.”

His response comes after comedian Elijah Daniel took to Twitter to ask why the star was “so silent” on the movement.

After a Twitter user suggested the comedian watch the movie The Hate U Give, a movie focusing on police brutality and starring KJ Apa, Elijah Daniel responded:

“If KJ was the co-star of that movie, why is he so silent? He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and … posted a black square?”

The 22-year-old actor took part in the viral #BlackOutTuesday campaign earlier in the month.

The movement saw millions of Instagram users post a black square on their accounts in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Instead of posting their usual content, participants focused on educating themselves and others on racism and police brutality.

The action was in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man killed during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The death sparked outrage worldwide and saw protests held globally against the use of excessive police force.

