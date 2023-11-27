Kim Kardashian to star in Netflix comedy after impressing fans with American Horror Story role

Kim Kardashian is set to star in an upcoming Netflx comedy.

After impressing fans with her role in American Horror Story, the streaming service has acquired the rights to her next acting project.

The reality star turned actress will lead a female ensemble cast in The Fifth Wheel, which she will also produce.

Paula Pell and Janine Brito are behind the screenplay, and its understood Kim will play the eponymous “fifth wheel” in the flick.

Pell wrote the much-loved comedy film Sisters, which starred Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The film was sold to Netflix following a competitive bidding war between five studios.

It has become one of the first big packages to land at a studio following the months-long SAG strike.

According to Deadline, Kim will be “very hands on” with the marketing of the movie.

The news comes after the 43-year-old impressed fans with her role in season 12 of American Horror Story, in which she played PR guru Siobhan Walsh.

She starred opposite Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne in the series.

The reality star has also lent her voice to two Paw Patrol movies, alongside her 10-year-old daughter, North West.

While AHS was her first serious acting role, it wasn’t her first time on the big screen.

Back in 2008, Kim appeared in Disaster Movie, but later admitted she was “mortified” by the film.