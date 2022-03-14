Kim Kardashian set to launch a SKIMS swimwear collection

Kim Kardashian has announced she’s launching a SKIMS swimwear collection.

The reality star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday afternoon, sharing photos of herself wearing pieces from the range.

She wrote: “🌊 You’ve asked, we’ve listened 🌊 @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT.”

The official SKIMS Instagram account added: “INTRODUCING SKIMS SWIM: a brand new category of game-changing swim solutions, designed for in and out of water.”

“Launching Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in sizes XXS-4X. Join the waitlist for early access to shop our most anticipated launch yet.”

Kim launched SKIMS back in September 2019, and the company is valued at $3.2 billion.