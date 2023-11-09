Kim Kardashian reveals vow to remain single following reports she’s ‘dating’ a famous sports star

Kim Kardashian vowed to remain single for another year on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

In scenes filmed months before she was linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr, the 43-year-old opened up about her plans to date again.

The topic came up when the Skims founder jetted to Las Vegas with her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his then-fiancée Lukas Gage ahead of their wedding.

The 40-year-old hairstylist asked Kim whether she would consider marriage again, saying: So you think you’ve got one more wedding inside you?”

Kim responded with: “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth.”

Chris then gushed: “This is the best you’ve ever been.”

“You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place, happy.”

Kim proceeded to show Chris and Lukas her manifest list – featuring the qualities she wants in her next partner.

On the flight to Vegas, Kim read off some of her qualities which included: “Someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential.”

“I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won’t stop until he fits every single one of those,” the mother-of-four added.

During a confessional later in the episode, Kim was asked where she was in her “two years of wanting to be single.”

Forgetting that she previously said that, an unseen producer reminded her that she made the comment “probably a year” ago.

“Ok, so I’ve got a year to go,” she said.

“I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!”

Despite her pledge to stay single, the TV personality was recently linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Back in September, an insider told Page Six that Kim and Odell had been “casually” hanging out, following his split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren ‘Lolo’ Wood.

Kim is yet to address her rumoured romance with the 31-year-old.

Kim was also romantically linked to Tom Brady earlier this year, following his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The pair were first linked by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in May, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving his golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Kim and Tom were “just friends”, however the insider noted that they were “having fun”.

Kim has been publicly single since she split from comedian Pete Davidson last August, after nine months together.

The 43-year-old started dating the SNL star following her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.