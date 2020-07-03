Kim Kardashian reveals she’s launching her own swimwear line

The reality star is expanding her fashion empire

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s launched her own swimwear line.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the KUWTK star told fans she’s releasing her own range of SKIMS swimwear.

When a fan tweeted, “Man I’m desperate for skims swimwear lmao! @KimKardashian can we get someee soon!!!!????” Kim replied, “Soon!”

The mother-of-four also revealed she’s branching into menswear.

One user asked: “Skim’s for men, in the future maybe?” and Kim replied, “Very soon.”

Very soon https://t.co/ARh5UMxAyB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 2, 2020

SKIMS launched in September last year, and the shape enhancing undergarments sold out just minutes after launching.

Although the brand originally just sold shape wear, Kim has since released a range of loungewear and pyjamas through her SKIMS brand.

