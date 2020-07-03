RTÉ announces David McCullagh as new co-presenter of Six One News

RTÉ has announced that David McCullagh will join Caitríona Perry as a presenter of the Six One News this September.

The journalist is best known for co-hosting Prime Time twice a week alongside Miriam O’Callaghan, and hosting RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week programme on Sundays.

Announcing the new appointment, Director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs Jon Williams said: “David is one of Ireland’s most formidable journalists. For seven years, at Prime Time, he’s sought answers from scientists to Taoisigh, moderating – with Miriam – our Election 2020 Leaders’ Debate, and helping the programme reach some of the biggest audiences in its history during the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Mr Williams said “there could be no one better equipped to join Caitríona on Six One as Ireland emerges from this emergency facing some difficult challenges, and heads towards the centenary of the foundation of the State”.

In a statement, David said he was looking forward to joining the Six One team “and continuing the work of our much loved colleague, Keelin Shanley”.

Keelin, who co-hosted the Six One News alongside Caitríona, sadly passed away back in February following an illness.

David added: “Over the last few months the need for accurate information has never been greater, and viewers have turned to RTÉ News and Current Affairs in astonishing numbers.”

“We aim to continue meeting that need, bringing viewers all the news of the day, as well as the big interviews that get to the heart of the issues.”

Caitríona Perry said: “David brings vast experience as a presenter and as a correspondent to the Six One News. I’m very excited about our new partnership and look forward to working with him and the team to take the programme into the next phase.”