Kim Kardashian reveals secret struggle with adult acne

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her struggles with adult-onset acne, and explained how it inspired her new skincare brand SKKN by Kim.

The reality star spoke with Refinery 29 about her “full bouts” of acne for the first time since launching her skincare brand last summer.

The business mogul’s skin problems may come as a surprise to fans, as she agreed it is “somewhat of a secret to the general public”.

Kim said: “It’s [concealed] really well under makeup, but I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

“I’m like, ‘should I stop using oils if I have acne?’ Then realizing, no, to stop using oil hasn’t been helpful.”

“It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive.

“It’s been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

After struggling with her own skin, the mother-of-three revealed how SKKN became her passion project.

“I’ve learned so much along the way from all the experts,” she said. “I want to share those tips and tricks.”

“if [I] had blemishes, putting a little bit of pumpkin enzyme as a blemish mask, sitting it on there — that’s how I first became aware of pumpkin enzymes.”

“I would have never imagined I’d use pumpkin enzymes on my skin,” the beauty mogul admitted. “But becoming aware that [enzymes] are so used in the industry, I wanted to bring that to the consumer.”

Alongside adult acne, Kim has also dealt with the autoimmune conditions psoriasis and psoriatic arthiritis.

Kim previously told her sister Kourtney’s brand Poosh: “When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up. I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs.”

“Luckily, in my apartment complex at the time, my neighbor was a dermatologist. I showed it to him, and he said to come into the office and he would give me a shot of cortisone and then hopefully it would go away (since it was my first big outbreak). I did this and my psoriasis completely went away for about five years.”

“If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over.”