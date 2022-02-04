Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West’s ‘constant public attacks’ in explosive statement

Kim Kardashian has hit back at her estranged husband Kanye West’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement posted on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued.

“I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye has hit out at Kim for letting their children use TikTok.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked last month, the 44-year-old said: “My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

In the same interview, Kanye claimed he wasn’t allowed come inside Kim’s house recently.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from [sic] school, the security stopped me at the gate,” he said.

“So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it.”

“So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”

The rapper also claimed Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since October, was in the house at the time.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” he said.

Responding to Kanye’s claims, Kim’s divorce lawyer Laura Wasser told Page Six: “Mr. West being kept from the children, by security or anyone else, is news to us.”

“Both parties’ priority has always been the children maintaining strong bonds with each of their parents throughout this transition and beyond.”

Hours after the interview aired, Kanye also claimed he “wasn’t allowed to know” where their daughter Chicago’s birthday party was.

Before attending the bash, Kanye said on Instagram Live: “Ya’ll, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

The father-of-four went on to say that someone was “playing games” and that his health has taken a toll due to the family drama.

“I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support. I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he’d ask Khloe…”

“Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

After the party, Kanye took to Instagram again to say: “I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family.”

“I just saw everybody. Kris [Jenner] and [her boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] and Kylie [Jenner] —Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there.”

“I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children,” he added. “My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.”

After the drama surrounding Chicago’s birthday hit headlines, E! News reported that Kim and Kanye were “not on good terms”.

The KUWTK star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February last year, after seven years of marriage.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.