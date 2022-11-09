Ad
Kim Kardashian files TWELVE trademarks for son Psalm West

Kim with her sons Saint and Psalm
Kim Kardashian has filed twelve trademarks for her three-year-old son Psalm West.

The reality star shares four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 – with her ex Kanye West.

In the past, the 42-year-old has filed twelve trademarks for each of her children; however, on November 1, Kim filed twelve new ones for her youngest child, per The US Sun.

Kim, Kanye and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

The first of Kim’s twelve trademarks includes: “non-medicated skin care preparations; skin moisturizers; skin lotions; skin creams; skin cleansers” and other various cosmetics.

The second filing states: “Probiotic supplements; nutritional supplements; vitamins; baby diapers; baby cloth diapers; anti-inflammatory ointments; baby food; infant formula.”

Kim also filed to trademark “strollers; stroller covers; children’s car seats; fitted covers for children’s car seats,” for Psalm.

Kim and her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

The fourth trademark includes “clocks; jewelry; watches; keychains” while the fifth includes “calendars; books; magazines and periodicals in the fields of music; entertainment” and more.

The sixth trademark Kim filed states “baby carriers worn on the body; all-purpose carrying bags; backpacks; handbags; tote bags; purses; wallets; bags for carrying babies’ accessories; diaper bags” and more.

Psalm’s seventh trademark includes “furniture; cribs; baby bouncers; baby changing mats; baby walkers; mattresses; cushions; nursing pillows; foot stools; mirrors” and more.

Chicago and Psalm

The eighth filing states “textiles for home furnishings, namely, household linens, bath linens, bed linens, kitchen linens, and table linens; drapery; afghans; throws; comforters; bed blankets; baby bedding, namely, swaddling blankets, crib bumpers” and more.

Including clothing in the mix, Kim’s ninth trademark filing includes “coats; dresses; footwear; headwear; jackets; jumpers; loungewear; rompers; scarves; shirts” and more.

The tenth of twelve includes “toy figures; doll accessories; puzzles; party games; toy jewelry; puppets; hand-held units for playing electronic games; children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills” and more.

Chicago and Psalm

Psalm’s eleventh filing includes “advertising services, namely, promoting the brands, goods, and services of others; endorsement services”.

Finally, the three-year-old’s twelfth trademark filing states “entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity.”

Psalm’s last trademarks were filed the year he was born – 2019.

Kim and Psalm
