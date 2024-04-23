Kim Kardashian breaks her silence after Taylor Swift releases ‘diss track’ against her

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence for the first time since Taylor Swift’s new song, thanK you aIMee, was released.

The new song is featured on the pop star’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and is a not-so-subtle nod to their long running feud.

The 43-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, and told the host in an update: “Life is good.”

Kim appeared as a guest on the show to promote season 12 of American Horror Story.

The opening monologue of the episode referenced Taylor’s feud with the Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, but nothing was said directly to her during her interview.

The mother-of-four didn’t specifically give her opinion on the nods to her in the new song, however, Kim told host Jimmy that “life is good”, seeming unbothered by the situation.

Taylor dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, on Friday – which includes a whopping 31 new songs.

While the record is largely about her split from Joe Alwyn and brief romance with Matty Healy, fans believe the album’s 24th track ‘thanK you aIMee’ is aimed at Kim, as the letters K,I and M are in caps to spell out her name.

Fans quickly realised the song was likely about the reality star, with several lyrics supposedly referring to her.

The song’s telling lyrics include: “There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.”

“And maybe you’ve reframed it/And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue/I don’t think you’ve changed much/And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin’/A song that only us two is gonna know is about you…”

Many fans believe this is referencing a TikTok Kim’s daughter North West posted in 2023, dancing to the popstar’s hit song Shake it Off.

The lyrics continue: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, it was all for nothin’/And our town, it looks so small, from way up here/ Screamed ‘Thank you, Aimee’ to the night sky, and the stars are stunnin’/’Cause I can’t forget the way you made me heal.

“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman/But she used to say she wished that you were dead/So I pushed each boulder up that hill/Your words were still just ringin’ in my head, ringin’ in my head.”

The song ended by thanking Aimee for her efforts to tear Taylor down, which only helped her rise even higher.

The singer fell out with the reality star and her now ex-husband Kanye West in 2016 over the lyrics in his Famous track, in which he referred to her as “that b***h”.

After Taylor denied the fact that she had approved the lyrics, Kim leaked a video of Taylor and Kanye discussing the song’s lyrics during a phone conversation in the studio – which led to a war of words on social media.

Years later, a full video of their phone call was leaked online in 2020.

After the video went viral, Taylor said the full version proved that Kanye never specifically told her he was going to call her a “b***h” in his lyrics.

At the time, Kim hit back in a lengthy statement shared on social media, accusing the singer of “lying”.

Back in December, Taylor called out Kim once again for taking her down “psychologically”.

In an interview with TIME magazine, she recalled: “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

“I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor described the scandal as a “career death”, and said: “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me.”