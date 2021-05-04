Kim Kardashian admits she’s ‘still not over’ Regé-Jean Page’s Bridgerton departure

The KKW Beauty founder is a huge fan of the period drama

Kim Kardashian has admitted she’s “still not over” Regé-Jean Page’s Bridgerton departure.

The KUWTK star binge-watched the period drama back in March, and admitted she was “obsessed” with the series.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the SKIMS founder admitted she felt emotional as music from the Netflix show played in the salon while she got a facial.

She wrote: “All the feels are coming back!!! Why is the @bridgertonnetflix sound track on while I am trying to get a facial.”

The mum-of-four added: “I might start crying thinking about how The Duke isn’t coming back. Just when I thought I was over it!!!”

Regé-Jean played the Duke of Hastings in season one of the show, but confirmed last month that he would not be returning for the highly anticipated second season.

Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

It comes after Kim struck up an unlikely friendship with Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show.

The duo engaged in a Twitter conversation, after Nicola realised how big a fan Kim was of Bridgerton.

The Galway native tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?”

“Because I feel like she should know this,” she added.

Kim then replied: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Delighted by Kim’s response, Nicola tweeted back: “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!”

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

“Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

Hinting at a possible cameo, the official account for Netflix also replied: “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it — I’ll see what I can do!”

Kim responded: “OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!”

Nicola wrote: “Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable.”

I will wear this title proudly and not let you down Lady Whistledown! 💎 https://t.co/urD8TZql6k — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 21, 2021