Kim Cattrall subtly throws shade at the Sex and the City reboot

Kim Cattrall has subtly thrown shade at HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The 65-year-old has raised eyebrows by liking a fan’s tweet calling the new series “trashy”.

Complimenting Kim’s new role in How I Met Your Father, the tweet said: “So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu.”

“She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes… I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”

While the actress may have just liked the tweet to show appreciation for the fan’s compliment, this wouldn’t be the first time Kim has shaded And Just Like That.

When the Sex and the City reboot first aired on HBO, Kim liked several negative tweets about the show.

One tweet read: “And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet.”

The 65-year-old played Samantha Jones in the original series and the two movies that followed, but decided not to reprise her role for the reboot.

In episode one of And Just Like That, the characters addressed Samantha’s absence by revealing she had moved to London, after “firing” Carrie as a friend because she couldn’t keep her on as her publicist.

Kim didn’t return for the reboot amid her long-running feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the series.

Back in 2017, Kim spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, the 65-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.