Khloe Kardashian shares sweet photos from inside True’s second birthday

The reality star went all out for her little girl

She may have been in isolation, due to the strict lockdown rules in California, but that didn’t stop Khloe Kardashian from throwing her daughter the ultimate birthday.

Khloe’s little girl turned 2 in style this weekend, covered in pink balloons and enjoying a Trolls themed birthday party.

The mum-of-one is currently in lockdown with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, so the family got to enjoy the special day together.

Filling her LA mansion with pink balloons and Trolls toys, it looked like True had a perfect celebration with her parents.

Khloe, 35, also shared a video of ex Tristan Thompson helping True blow out her candles on her impressive Trolls cake.

True looked as cute as ever, with her hair pulled back into a soft bun, and dressed in a pink dress and pink boots.

Meanwhile, Khloe showed off her extensionless hair, sporting shorter locks, and dressed down for the occasion- given that the familly are isolating at home.

It was a very different celebration to last year, which came to a frosty head, as Khloe and Tristan had not been speaking properly.

On True’s first birthday it had just been weeks since Tristan’s latest cheating scandal had hit the headlines – when he was accused of “hooking up” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The awkward reunion was filmed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Khloe had thrown an extravagant party for True in her back garden.

