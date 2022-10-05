Khloe Kardashian sets the record straight on viral image of her ‘photoshop fail’

Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight on a viral image of her that’s been circulating on social media.

The photo, which was taken in a hotel during Paris Fashion Week, showed the reality star posing in a skintight black catsuit.

However, fans noticed the image had been photoshopped as Khloe’s waist appeared smaller and the walls around her body were clearly warped.

While fans assumed Khloe had altered the image herself, the 38-year-old has denied she ever posted the photo in question.

On Tuesday night, the mother-of-two tweeted: “I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please.”

In a second tweet, Khloe added: “Wait not sayin [sic] my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

The Kardashians are no strangers to photoshop.

Back in April, Kim confessed she edited Khloe’s 5-year-old daughter True into Disneyland pictures of her daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

After fans noticed True’s face had been photoshopped over Stormi’s, Kim explained on social media: “The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi!”

“However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!”

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” she continued.

“I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!”