Khloe Kardashian opens up about her feelings for Tristan Thompson in KUWTK teaser

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her feelings for Tristan Thompson in KUWTK...

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her feelings for Tristan Thompson in a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star famously dumped the NBA player last February, after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party.

In a sneak-peak clip ahead of Thursday night’s episode, the mother-of-one admitted that she and Tristan were in a “really good place”, but she felt “pressure” to get back together.

Speaking to her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloe explained that Tristan had been “super helpful” while she isolated after contracting the coronavirus, adding that his “energy is different”.

Malika noted: “He’s still in love with you,” with Khloe responding: “I know that.”

In her confessional, Khloe admitted she felt pressure to give Tristan an answer on where their relationship stands.

“I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he’s ever told me – I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan,” she explained.

“I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell that he’s getting antsy.”