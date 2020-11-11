Khloe Kardashian opens up about her feelings for Tristan Thompson in KUWTK teaser

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her feelings for Tristan Thompson in a new teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The reality star famously dumped the NBA player last February, after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party.
In a sneak-peak clip ahead of Thursday night’s episode, the mother-of-one admitted that she and Tristan were in a “really good place”, but she felt “pressure” to get back together.
Speaking to her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloe explained that Tristan had been “super helpful” while she isolated after contracting the coronavirus, adding that his “energy is different”.
Malika noted: “He’s still in love with you,” with Khloe responding: “I know that.”
In her confessional, Khloe admitted she felt pressure to give Tristan an answer on where their relationship stands.
“I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he’s ever told me – I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan,” she explained.
“I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell that he’s getting antsy.”
“I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end,” she continued, “I wish I either said I had all these feelings for Tristan, I just am afraid. I don’t even know how to get any feelings.”
“I 100% have a block up, but who wouldn’t? Every relationship I go into, they’re always disappointing and f**k up. I have every reason to be guarded.
“I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick.”
Since this episode of KUWTK was filmed, Khloe and Tristan have reportedly rekindled their romance.
But the reality star is said to be “worried” Tristan will go back to his old ways once he returns to work.
The couple joked about the cheating scandal on last week’s episode of the hit show, awkwardly poking fun at Tristan’s infidelity.
Khloe and Tristan started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.
The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.
Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.