Khloe Kardashian calls ex Tristan Thompson ‘a liar’ at The Kardashians premiere

Khloe Kardashian called her ex Tristan Thompson “a liar” at The Kardashians premiere.

The new Hulu reality show will delve into the Kardashian-Jenner family’s personal lives – including the ongoing drama between the Good American founder and her basketball star ex.

During the premiere of the series in Los Angeles on Thursday night, fans watched an episode in which Tristan tells Khloe that he was working on regaining her trust, following multiple cheating scandals.

An eyewitness told Page Six that “someone in the audience screamed, ‘Liar!,’” as the episode played.

And it turns out “it was Khloe. She yelled super loud, ‘Liar,’” they added.

Another source confirmed it was Khloe who yelled “Liar”, but insisted “it wasn’t an angry yell.”

The insider explained: “She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

Less than one year later after the scandal, Tristan was caught kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

The couple split again last year, after personal trainer Maralee Nicholas launched a paternity suit against Tristan, claiming he was the father of her unborn baby.

In January this year, a paternity test proved that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s baby boy, who was born in December.

Tristan took to Instagram at the time to publicly apologise to Khloe, who he was still dating at the time he fathered the child.

He wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.

Khloe will be addressing their breakup and Tristan’s paternity scandal on The Kardashians, which premieres April 14 on Disney+.