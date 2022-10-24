Khloe Kardashian breaks her family’s silence on controversy surrounding Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet

Khloe Kardashian has broken her family’s silence on the controversy surrounding Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet.

Earlier this month, the rapper faced major backlash for posting an anti-Semitic message on Twitter.

In a since-deleted post, Kim Kardashian’s ex wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

“Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Over the weekend, members of the Goyim Defense League, a group that spreads conspiracy theories about Jews, displayed anti-Semitic banners on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

The group appeared to support West, as their banners read: “Honk if you know… Kanye is right about the Jews… GOYIM TV.TV. REV 3:9, John 8:44.”

Their actions have been condemned by a host of famous faces online, including Kanye’s former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian.

On Sunday night, the reality star made her feelings known by reposting a statement from author Jessica Seinfeld.

The statement simply reads: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Over the weekend, it was reported that Kanye has hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and her firm to oversee his business matters.

Alongside the backlash surrounding his anti-Semitic tweet, the rapper was also slammed for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

Kanye also regularly takes aim at his in-laws, the Kardashian clan, during his sporadic social media tirades.

It is thought that Camille and her team at Brown Rudnick will help combat the negative press that the dad-of-four has been receiving.

Khloe’s post comes just weeks after she slammed Kanye for “tearing down” her sister Kim on social media, after he accused the Kardashians of trying to “keep me from seeing my daughter”.

In the comment section on his Instagram, she wrote: “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.”

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully 🙏🏽.”

“I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple share four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.