Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘giving their relationship another try’ – one year after cheating scandal

After months of rumours - it looks like Khloe and Tristan are back on

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ‘giving their relationship another try’ – one...

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly “giving their relationship another try”, one year after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Over the past few months, rumours have been rife that the former couple have rekindled their romance.

And now, a source has told PEOPLE that the pair are “giving their relationship another try.”

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the insider added.

Another source also noted that Khloe and Tristan “acted like were back together” at her birthday party over the weekend.

Earlier this week, fans pointed out the massive “rock” Khloe was wearing at her birthday bash.

The reality star shared snaps from her 36th birthday celebrations – and the photos sparked rumours she may be engaged to her ex.

In the photos, Khloe can be seen wearing a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger.

One fan commented: “We gonna pretend we don’t see that ring on her finger orrrrrr 😶.”

Another wrote: “The ring sorry I mean the ROCK 👀👀👀👀.”

A third person commented: “Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!”

Khloe also fuelled rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Tristan earlier this week, as she declared her love for him on Instagram.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday night to share photos from her party, which was hosted at her sister Kylie Jenner’s house over the weekend.

The mother-of-one wrote: “Thank you to everyone who helped make my birthday party so SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL!!!”

“You have no idea how much I cherish these memories!!! I will remember this forever! The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR.”

“I love you,” Khloe wrote, before tagging Kylie and Tristan.

The star also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the event, and in the snaps, Tristan can be seen posing alongside Khloe’s brother Rob.

The news comes after Tristan declared his love for Khloe in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

Posting a photo of them with their 2-year-old daughter True, Tristan wrote: “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.”

“I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.”

He added: “You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️”

Over the past few months, rumours have been rife that the former couple are back together.

Last month, a source told People magazine that it’s “very possible” Khloe will rekindle their romance as they’ve spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

The insider said: “The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”

“Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it’s very possible that Khloe would get back with him,” the source added.

Khloe famously dumped Tristan last February after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Just one year before the scandal, the NBA player was accused of cheating on Khloe with multiple women – days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.