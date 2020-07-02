Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Love Island producer for new dating show

The Sex and the City star wants to help people find love

Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Love Island producer for new dating...

Sarah Jessica Parker has teamed up with Love Island producer ITV America for a new dating show.

The Sex and the City star is set to executive produce a new series called Swipe Swap.

The show will follow two singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles.

According to Deadline, the hopefuls will live in one another’s homes and get to know one another’s closest friends and family – “all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities.”

The show was originally set to air in March this year, but it has been postponed until March 2021.

The reality show will air on American cable channel Lifetime, and will see Sarah Jessica Parker take an off-camera role as executive producer.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.