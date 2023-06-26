Khalid ‘recovering’ after being involved in a car accident

Singer Khalid was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran shared the news with fans at his concert in Maryland on Saturday night, which Khalid was supposed to open.

The Shape Of You singer, who then opened for himself, told the crowd: “He is recovering, and we wish him the best.”

“And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” he joked. “‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

Speaking about opening his own concert, Ed said: “Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome. This is pretty fun.”

“I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’”

The father-of-two continued: “I used to open up for people a lot when I was like 16, 17, 18. And it was in the time of MySpace. I used to have cards that I would give people: ‘Check me out on MySpace, MySpace.com/EdSheeran.’” In another fan-recorded video, Ed said: “I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”