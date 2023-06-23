Kesha speaks out after settling long-running lawsuit with former producer Dr. Luke

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s long-running legal battle has come to an end.

The pop singer, 36, and the music producer, 49, have announced they have settled his defamation case against her in a joint statement.

The settlement comes just weeks before the case was scheduled to head to trial.

Back in 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, accusing him of drugging and raping her after a party in 2005.

The songstress claimed that Dr. Luke, whose full name is Lukasz Gottwald, had been sexually, physically and verbally abusive during the ten years they worked together.

The music producer vehemently denied the allegations, and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha.

Dr. Luke claimed Kesha made the claims against him as leverage to secure a more lucrative deal, which she denied.

Nine years after their legal battle commenced, Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled the case.

In a statement, Kesha said: “Only God knows what happened that night as I have always said. I cannot recount everything that happened.”

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Luke said: “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.”

“I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years.”

He concluded, “It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”