Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ordered to return MILLIONS in overcharged commission

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has been ordered to return millions in overcharged commission, after he acted as the singer’s manager.

The singer filed for divorce back in 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage and having two children together.

The 45-year-old managed his wife Kelly’s career, throughout their marriage.

A new report has revealed that a California labor commissioner ruled that the singer’s ex-husband overcharged the Grammy winner by seven figures when he represented her.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Brandon reportedly crossed a line when he booked gigs and drafted deals on behalf of Kelly on The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and as host of the Billboard Music Awards.

The publication reported that only agents, not managers, can lawfully secure roles for their talent.

The Breakaway singer’s ex allegedly collected fees for booking the gigs, and the labor commissioner ordered Brandon to reimburse his ex-wife for overcharging her- totaling to a whopping $2,641,374.

The court documents also obtained that Brandon scored $1.98 million for commissions from Kelly’s role on The Voice. Speaking of their divorce at the time, Kelly told Sunday Today with Willie Geist: “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster.” “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she added. “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.” Kelly revealed that she was so caught up with the divorce, that she forgot that the Daytime Emmy’s were on – where she won her first Emmy award. “I totally forgot that the Emmys were on. I’m sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, ‘You are the best host.’ And I was, like, ‘Thank you.'” “I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, ‘This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.’ And she was, like, ‘No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding…’ and I was, like, ‘What?!’