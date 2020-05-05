Katy Perry reveals what she intended to wear to this year’s Met Gala

The fashion event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Katy Perry reveals what she intended to wear to this year’s Met...

Katy Perry has revealed what she intended to wear to this year’s Met Gala.

The highly-anticipated fashion event was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Met Gala was cancelled, Katy decided to give fans a sneak peek of what she would have worn on the red carpet.

“What would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram what would have been… #TheMetBall2020💔 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 4, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

The 35-year-old’s outfit was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, and was made to highlight her growing baby bump.

The pink ensemble also paid homage to the designer’s iconic cone bra look, which Madonna famously wore during her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.