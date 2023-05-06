Ad
Katy Perry receives the meme treatment over viral clips from King Charles' coronation

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Katy Perry has received the meme treatment on social media, after a clip of her at King Charles III’s coronation went viral.

In the clip, the 38-year-old is seen looking confused as she searches for her seat in Westminster Abbey.

The mum-of-one tries to look through the mesh of her headpiece, which tilts quite far down on the right hand side.

The clip also sees Katy awkwardly ask a row of guests either “Can I sit there?,” or “Is my seat there?” before she realises it isn’t and continues her hunt.

In another clip, after Katy finally found her seat, she is seen staring out into the distance with a vacant expression as she awaited the beginning of the coronation.

The mum-of-one was just many of the celebrities in attendance at the historic occasion.

She was invited to the official ceremony as she is headlining the coronation concert on Sunday night.

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

