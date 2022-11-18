Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome their second child

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child.

The House of Cards actress shared the news via Instagram on Thursday.

Posting a snap of her newborn’s tiny feet, she wrote: “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet 🧡.”

Kate announced her pregnancy back in July.

Alongside a snap of her and her husband walking together outside the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London, the actress wrote: “There are three of us in this pic.”

Kate and Jamie first started dating back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four.

The couple later tied-the-knot in July 2017 and welcomed their first child together in May 2019.

Jamie, who recently starred as Bernie Taupin in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

They divorced in 2014 after two years of marriage and are parents to their five-year-old son.