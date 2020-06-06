Kardashian family hit back at Blac Chyna after she accuses them of racism

The famous family have said Chyna has "stopped to a new low"

The Kardashian family have hit back at Blac Chyna, after she accused them of being racist.

The 32-year-old, who shares 3-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, filed a lawsuit against the famous family back in 2017 – as she believes they got her E! reality show cancelled.

The show was axed by E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, after Rob and Chyna got into an alleged physical altercation in December 2016.

In the latest twist of their legal battle, Chyna’s attorney has claimed her client’s race is the real reason why ‘Rob & Chyna’ never got a second season – in an explosive statement released this week.

In a statement to Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed the network never informed Chyna or her team of any allegations made by the Kardashian family — and that things would have been handled differently if Chyna was white.

She said: “No one at NBCUniversal ever informed Chyna that Kris Jenner had secretly accused her of severely beating Rob.”

“Next, without Chyna’s knowledge, Kris Jenner and three of her daughters (Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) were able to convince E! executives that they needed to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the cancellation of Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ based on the false accusation that Chyna had severely beaten Rob.”

“NBCUniversal executives never invited Chyna, the allegedly violent cast member (and also an Executive Producer of ‘Rob & Chyna’), to the emergency meeting.”

Her attorney also claimed that “had Chyna been a white reality TV star, rather than the ‘unicorn’ black reality TV star,” then Kris Jenner’s accusation “would have been quickly investigated by E! and NBCUniversal and proven false…”

In response to Chyna’s claims, Kardashian family attorney Marty Singer told TMZ: “This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count.”

“Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

“We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna,” he added.