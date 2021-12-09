Kanye West tipped to replace Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton creative director

Kanye West is reportedly being lined up to replace the late Virgil Abloh as a creative director at Louis Vuitton.

The fashion designer, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died at the age of 41 last month following a private battle with cancer.

According to The Sun, Kanye and Virgil masterminded the move before Virgil passed away in November.

A source said: “Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot.”

“They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”

Kanye and Virgil became close friends when they both interned at luxury fashion house Fendi back in 2009.

The following year, the rapper made Virgil the creative director of his firm Donda.

The fashion designer, who founded luxury Italian label Off-White in 2012, was also the artistic director of Kanye and Jay-Z’s iconic 2011 album ‘Watch The Throne’.

The news comes after Kanye reunited with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian last week at a special event to honour Virgil.