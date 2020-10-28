Kanye West throws shade at Jennifer Aniston – after she told fans not to vote for him in US election

The rapper has hit back at the actress

Kanye West has thrown shade at Jennifer Aniston, after she told fans not to vote for him in the upcoming US election.

Last week, the actress revealed she was voting for Joe Biden to be the next US President in an Instagram post, and wrote: “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

On Tuesday, Kanye shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article, which had the headline: “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.'”

In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye wrote in the caption: “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

In another since-deleted tweet, Kanye added: “Friends wasn’t funny either.”

Jennifer famously played Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004.

Kanye announced his decision to run for President earlier this year, but the rapper has been marred by controversy ever since.

The 43-year-old broke down in tears at a rally in South Carolina back in July, amid fears he was suffering a serious bipolar episode.

A series of Twitter rants also landed the father-of-four in hot water, as he publicly slammed his wife Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later apologised to his wife on Twitter, and the couple have since put on a united front on social media.