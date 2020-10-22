Kim Kardashian and Kanye West publicly profess their love for each other amid divorce rumours

It's been an eventful few months for the couple

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have publicly professed their love for each other amid divorce rumours.

The couple have been through a lot over the past few months, with fans fearing that the couple were heading for a divorce.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday for Kim’s 40th birthday, Kanye appeared to put those rumours to rest, sharing a sweet photo of the couple from the day the rapper proposed.

He wrote: “Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much,” with Kim responding: “I love you so much.”

I love you so much 🤍 https://t.co/XPF3aZzQiG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2020

Kanye proposed to Kim back in 2013 on the reality star’s 33rd birthday, pulling out all the stops for the extravagant event.

The rapper rented out San Francisco’s AT&T Park, bringing a blindfolded and unsuspecting Kim into the stadium while a 50-piece orchestra performed.

The couple’s family and closest friends watched in silence as Kanye got down on one knee, while a personalised message on the scoreboard flashed: “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!”.

Kanye and Kim tied the following year, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

However, the couple’s marriage has not always been smooth-sailing, with concerns mounting in recent months as Kanye’s behaviour hit headlines.

Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina – and then posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, even accusing Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, Kim opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show her family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

The stars are now said to be in a much better place, but their marriage isn’t out of the woods just yet.

A source told People last month: “Kim and Kanye are doing well. Kanye is in a better mental state.”

“Their marriage still needs work, but Kim is getting across to him. He is not shutting her out and wants to be with his family.”

“Kim continues to be incredibly patient and understanding about Kanye’s desire to run for president.

“She just wants to get through the next few months peacefully. She is kind of standing back while Kanye does whatever makes him happy,” the insider added.